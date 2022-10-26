How To Know Whether Your Kids Have RSV, The Flu, Or COVID-19

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools opted out of in-person learning, businesses switched to remote work when possible, and people were generally avoiding others as much as possible. Many were also wearing masks when they were around others.

All of that combined meant dramatically lower flu rates. Between September 2020 and January 2021, the CDC recorded 1,316 flu cases; the year before, it recorded almost 130,000, per the Harvard School of Public Health.

But, now that things are returning to a semblance of normal, with people heading back to work and schools having in-person classes, flu rates are higher than expected at this time of year, as are rates of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), particularly in children, via The New York Times. The early spike in RSV has some pediatric hospitals at or near capacity, per NPR. And COVID-19 is still here.

There's nothing quite so stressful as being a parent with a sick kid, and any cough or sniffle could cause concern. And, with respiratory illnesses surging across the country, it's stressful to not know what your kid might have. Here are some ways to recognize the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Of course, always consult a pediatrician to know for sure.