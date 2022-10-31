Netta Walker On The Moment She Never Saw Coming On All American: Homecoming - Exclusive

Now that Bringston University has officially been saved, there are so many more memories to be made this season on "All American: Homecoming" — and some of them are sure to shock fans. "There are a few in Season 2 that I've read and been like, 'Hold on,'" actress Netta Walker, who plays Keisha, revealed during an exclusive interview with The List.

This semester, Keisha is officially enrolled in the dance program, and a brand new adventure awaits now that she's studying under one of the toughest teachers on campus. "That's going to be the fun part of seeing their relationship unfold throughout the season," Walker told us.

The tension is sure to build up throughout the next few weeks between many of the main characters, and Walker can't wait to see all of the fans' reactions. "[This season], our world becomes more real than people will expect it to," she explained. "I'm excited for people to see that."

However, even with all of the shocking moments that will soon ensue on our screens, there's still a specific moment from Season 1 that stunned the actress the most.