Are Days Of Our Lives Fans Ready To Give Up On Eric And Nicole?

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching the characters of Eric Brady and Nicole Walker fall in and out of love for decades. The pair first met when Nicole was a waitress and Eric was a budding photographer. Eric urged Nicole to model for him and the two fell in love (via Soap Central). Sadly, things didn't work out between the pair and Eric opted to leave Salem. He was gone for 12 years before finally returning to reunite with his friends and family members. Of course, Nicole was shocked to see him, but it was clear that their old feelings were still there.

Nicole and Eric eventually got back together, but a deception by Nicole ended their second chance at love. However, in true "Days of Our Lives" fashion, the couple's relationship wasn't over. The pair tried their hand at romance again and even got engaged. They finally tied the knot and things appeared to be going well for the duo until Eric decided to leave Salem and head to Africa to do charity work, leaving Nicole at home alone during their first year of marriage.

Nicole began to get sad and lonely without Eric by her side and, during a moment of weakness, she had a scandalous one-night stand with Xander Cook. Later, when Eric found out about Nicole's infidelity, he filed for divorce, per Soaps in Depth. Nicole later moved on to marry Rafe Hernandez, but never really go over Eric.