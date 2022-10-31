Are Days Of Our Lives Fans Ready To Give Up On Eric And Nicole?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching the characters of Eric Brady and Nicole Walker fall in and out of love for decades. The pair first met when Nicole was a waitress and Eric was a budding photographer. Eric urged Nicole to model for him and the two fell in love (via Soap Central). Sadly, things didn't work out between the pair and Eric opted to leave Salem. He was gone for 12 years before finally returning to reunite with his friends and family members. Of course, Nicole was shocked to see him, but it was clear that their old feelings were still there.
Nicole and Eric eventually got back together, but a deception by Nicole ended their second chance at love. However, in true "Days of Our Lives" fashion, the couple's relationship wasn't over. The pair tried their hand at romance again and even got engaged. They finally tied the knot and things appeared to be going well for the duo until Eric decided to leave Salem and head to Africa to do charity work, leaving Nicole at home alone during their first year of marriage.
Nicole began to get sad and lonely without Eric by her side and, during a moment of weakness, she had a scandalous one-night stand with Xander Cook. Later, when Eric found out about Nicole's infidelity, he filed for divorce, per Soaps in Depth. Nicole later moved on to marry Rafe Hernandez, but never really go over Eric.
Some fans are growing tired of Eric and Nicole's storyline
Recently, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) have been dancing around their love for one another yet again. In the latest "Days of Our Lives" promo — posted to the soap opera's official Twitter account – it's clear that sparks are still flying between the former spouses. In the preview, Eric is seen looking lovingly at Nicole before the two get cozy and steamy for a modeling session together. While the pair can't seem to resist each other, some fans may be over watching them beat around the bush.
"As much as I liked the heat between Eric and Nicole, he needs someone less fickle and flouncy than her. Yeah, while it's an unpopular opinion, I'm over them and don't feel bad about it. I like what Eric has with Jada but here we are," one fan tweeted. "I love Jada Hunter with Eric! He needs his own kids, she's the right age, and she's stable," another wrote.
"Enough with Eric and Nicole! Blahhhhhhhhhhhh!!" a third fan commented. "Eric and Nicole round what??, so over them as a couple, they have great partners and we have to watch this drivel. Let me know when the silliness is over," another viewer stated.
Only time will tell what's in store for Eric and Nicole, but it appears that some fans are growing tired of waiting for a resolution.