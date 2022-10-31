How Advances In Chemotherapy May Reduce The Need For Mastectomies

October is breast cancer awareness month, which aims to help people understand the risks and seek tests for breast cancer (via New Mexico Department of Health). But year-round, medical professionals and experts are educating the public to look out for symptoms every woman needs to know, including finding a lump in their breast, pain or tenderness in her breast, sudden changes including nipple discharge, and even a change in bowel movements.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has also issued new guidance on mammograms, particularly when it comes to diagnosing women with dense breasts. That's good news since breast cancer screenings in the recommended timeframe depending on age (per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are crucial to early detection. For those who do receive a diagnosis, there are many treatments depending on the type of cancer and how far it has spread, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, the CDC explains.

But as scientists continue to study the disease, recommendations often change. One study found that some breast cancer patients might benefit from less radiation treatment, with data showing that three weeks of radiation therapy with a higher dose of radiation, as well as a radiation boost to the site after a lumpectomy, can safely deliver the same result as four to six weeks of radiation at a lower dose.

And now another study has shown that advances in chemotherapy might save some breast cancer patients from having to undergo surgery.