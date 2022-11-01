Faye Clarke From Below Deck Adventure Offers A Sneak Peek At The New Series - Exclusive Interview

What does it feel like joining a new branch in a super-popular franchise? "Below Deck" is really, really successful. Is it intimidating for you?

I've lived my life trying to tick off so many things on my bucket list, so to be on TV and be part of Bravo and entertain — and they're watching what I do on a daily basis and getting to know my personality and who I am — it is exciting. I was very doubtful at the beginning, and I was like, "Do I really want to do this?" But I thought if I can entertain, if I can do my job and Bravo [can] use me, then why not?

In the teaser, you say something like, "All I care about is being a great f-ing chief stew," which is very relatable for other chief stews I've seen. Looking back, do you feel like you accomplished that, or did you end up caring more about other areas of the job or socializing?

I did the absolute best I could. I don't have any regrets [such as], "I should have done this. I should have done that." It was full-on. There was so much demand, not just from my guests but from my crew and from my captain. I prepared myself before because I knew it was going to be a big season and a challenging season, so I mentally prepared myself. I was like, "It doesn't matter about sleep. It doesn't matter about this. It doesn't matter about that." The only thing I wanted to do is make sure my guests remembered their vacation and remembered their crew, and I think I succeeded in that.

I'm not perfect. None of us were, but I can honestly say I put everything I had into that, especially with the themes of the parties, because you have to have a different theme every night, and [you have] to get all the props together and [make] sure that people had a great time. The weather was cold. It wasn't perfect, but I gave it my best shot.

I was going to ask about the costumes and events that you put on for the guests. Did you have a favorite theme[d] party or an event you planned for the guests?

The toga party went really well. We ordered some bed sheets and some ivy for the head, and it just so happened that the guests we had at that point were really into fancy dress, and they made a bed sheet look good. So when it all came together, I was like, "Wow. This is a pretty good-looking party."

In part of the teaser, you're also wearing a traditional milkmaid outfit. What was that about?

The one where in the teaser I'm like, "I look like a big fat doll" — oh my god, that outfit. I was pulling stuff from everywhere, trying to be theatrical, trying to be a bit different, and I just had to accept it. I just had to accept however I looked and keep going.

