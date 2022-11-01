Terrifying Details About The Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Are Coming To Light

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made news earlier this year when he was arrested for a DUI charge; he pled guilty and got five days in jail and three years of probation, per NPR. Now, he's back in the news after he endured a brutal attack in his and Nancy's San Francisco home early in the morning on Friday, October 28; Nancy was not home at the time.

Upon entering the house and coming upon Paul, the alleged attacker, David DePape, asked where his wife was. Paul called 911 from a bathroom, per Politico. Police arrived at the house at around 2:30 a.m. and saw both Paul and his attacker holding a hammer. The perpetrator then got control of the hammer and assaulted Paul with it. The 82-year-old was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with injuries including a skull fracture, for which he had to have surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, via The Guardian. In a statement from her office the day after the assault, Nancy said, "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."

The Department of Justice has now released the criminal complaint against DePape that includes previously unknown details about the attack.