The Royal Family Rite Of Passage That Still Eludes Prince Louis

People are still talking about how Prince Louis of Wales stole the show at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The youngest son of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, made his carriage debut with his siblings, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. Wearing a blue mini sailor suit that his father also wore to the Trooping the Colour in 1985 (per People), Louis enthusiastically waved to the crowd and was captured sticking his tongue out and pulling animated faces (via the Daily Mail).

And that was just the beginning. While standing on the royal balcony to watch the flypast of the aircrafts, Prince Louis covered his ears and his eyes, pulled down his cheeks, and was sometimes seen shouting or frowning. At another event, Louis was caught having a tantrum and making faces at his mother. At one point, he attempted to put his hand over Kate's mouth to silence her.

Despite his sometimes naughty behavior, William and Kate made light of Louis' performance at the jubilee. "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they posted on Twitter. "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis..." which was accompanied by the eyes emoji.

Still, it's not surprising that William and Kate decided to leave Louis home for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, per Hello! And the young prince has still yet to experience a royal rite of passage.