The Reason Prince George & Princess Charlotte Might Attend The Coronation Isn't What You Think

As more details of King Charles III's coronation are confirmed, the ceremony is shaping up to be vastly different than the late Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation. As reported by The Telegraph, the guest list is limited to 2,000 people, compared to the 8,000 that attended almost 70 years ago.

According to the Daily Mail, this ceremony will also be vastly shorter — one hour, instead of three. Another key difference is that the heir, Prince William, Prince of Wales, will play an important role during the event, paying allegiance to his father. The last time a monarch's child played that role was in 1911 at the coronation of King George V, Charles' great-grandfather. It was an emotional experience for the king, who late wrote, "I nearly broke down when dear David came to do homage to me, as it reminded me so much when I did the same thing to beloved Papa, he did it so well" (via Royal Watcher Blog). David, then Prince of Wales, was the king's oldest son and the future Edward VIII.

As the Daily Mail notes, the heirs at the last two coronations did not formally participate in the event. In contrast, neither 4-year-old Charles nor 11-year old Elizabeth had a formal role in their parents' ceremonies. While King Charles' guest list hasn't been confirmed yet, when it comes to child attendees, a royal author notes it is likely that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be there — although for a somewhat surprising reason.