Meghan Markle Reports On Lilibet Diana's Latest Major Milestone

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched a podcast titled "Archetypes" following the impressive deal she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, landed with the streaming giant Spotify (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The couple faced some backlash when they failed to get their projects running in a timely manner. According to The Sun UK, the royal couple took a while to start producing content for Spotify. The pair were receiving several million dollars for their side of the bargain, and fans were concerned when it seemed as though they were not holding up their end of the deal.

One source told the publication, "Spotify were delighted when they signed the couple, but the lack of content has mystified them. Particularly as they seem to have no problem producing content for other platforms."

Eventually, Meghan got her podcast up and running. She uses the platform to talk about issues surrounding women in pop culture, but it also serves as a space to give fans updates on her children. In a recent episode, she shared that her daughter has reached a new milestone.