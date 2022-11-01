Meghan Markle Reports On Lilibet Diana's Latest Major Milestone
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched a podcast titled "Archetypes" following the impressive deal she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, landed with the streaming giant Spotify (via The Hollywood Reporter).
The couple faced some backlash when they failed to get their projects running in a timely manner. According to The Sun UK, the royal couple took a while to start producing content for Spotify. The pair were receiving several million dollars for their side of the bargain, and fans were concerned when it seemed as though they were not holding up their end of the deal.
One source told the publication, "Spotify were delighted when they signed the couple, but the lack of content has mystified them. Particularly as they seem to have no problem producing content for other platforms."
Eventually, Meghan got her podcast up and running. She uses the platform to talk about issues surrounding women in pop culture, but it also serves as a space to give fans updates on her children. In a recent episode, she shared that her daughter has reached a new milestone.
The royal couple's daughter is on the move!
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has used her "Archetypes" podcast as a platform to reveal inside information about her life with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (via Us Weekly). She shared in an episode from August that the couple's son, Archie, had a scary run-in with a fire in his bedroom. The event happened when the pair were doing a royal engagement. Not all of her updates are scary, however. She recently shared exciting news about her daughter, Lilibet, and the milestone she just passed.
"Lili has just started walking," Meghan shared with guest Pamela Adlon on an episode centered around motherhood. "She's a year and a couple of months old."
She added that with 3-year-old Archie on the move as well, it may begin to get a bit hectic in her home, especially during their morning routine (via People). "I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she shared. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."