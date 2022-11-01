How Even Small Amounts Of Caffeine While Pregnant Could Affect Fetal And Child Development

When you get pregnant, you're overwhelmed with advice everywhere you turn. Family members, friends, and even coworkers sometimes watch your every move and comment on whether you should be eating that or drinking this. In certain cases, like illegal drugs, alcohol, and smoking, there is no question if they should be consumed or used during pregnancy since it's been well established that these practices pose health risks to the baby (via babyMed).

However, in other instances like caffeine, the lines can get blurred. Currently, the recommendation from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) is that pregnant people should consume less than 200 mg of caffeine a day (via Penn Medicine News). That includes coffee, tea, soft drinks, and even chocolate. Higher amounts are thought to be linked to pregnancy loss and fetal growth.

However, a new study may make you want to rethink your cup of morning joe.