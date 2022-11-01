Keeping Warm Will Be Easier Than Ever With This Winter Hat Trend

It's official: Bucket hats are here to stay. Every few years, the retro trend makes a huge resurgence. The truth about the bucket hat trend is that it is versatile and looks just as good dressed down as it does on the runway.

Rihanna, the queen of style herself, had everyone's jaws dropping when she rocked a baby pink faux fur bucket hat with her streetwear, per Byrdie. In another style moment, she showed off a colorful hat in an February 2021 Instagram post. The "Lift Me Up" singer has unofficially become the ambassador of bucket hats. Her 2018 look at Fenty Beauty's Anniversary Event (pictured above) speaks for itself. Photographer (and Rihanna's bestie) Melissa Forde even launched her own collection of bucket hats, Harper's Bazaar reported.

Other celebrities have gravitated toward the 1990s trend. In 2022, Billie Eilish has also championed bucket hats with her growing collection of the fun headgear, and has effortlessly made them look stylish and cool. This hat trend can match any occasion or season.