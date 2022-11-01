How New Crash Dummies Can Help Protect Women Behind The Wheel

You may have heard the phrase "it's a man's world," which, according to the English Club, likely means "everything in life is arranged to the advantage of men." If there is ever a case that this phrase is true is the way safety measures are designed and tested. Dummies have been used in crash tests for new vehicles since the 1970s, according to BBC News. And while the dummies have been used for decades, advances in the crash dummies have been somewhat stagnant.

A standard crash test dummy is scaled to mirror the height and weight of the average male. It is a standard fact that men and women are built differently, so the lack of women-sized test dummies can cause a ton of negative responses for women involved in car wrecks and accidents. According to Discover Magazine, the one crash test dummy that is used to reflect a woman is not an average build. In fact, at 108 pounds and under 5 feet tall, she more so reflects a 12-year-old girl, not a woman in the driver's seat. But now, Swedish engineers have finally created a dummy that reflects the average woman — and here's how it may change the game for female drivers.