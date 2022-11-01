An RSV Vaccine May Be On The Way For Nervous Pregnant Moms

If you have children or know people with young children, you are likely hearing the word RSV a lot. According to TODAY, RSV outbreaks are at an all-time high this year, mainly due to two years of social distancing and masking. But RSV is not a new disease. In fact, it has been around forever and as adults, we have likely contracted RSV many times throughout our lifetimes. And while it is nothing more than a common cold for older children and adults, it can be scary and often life-threatening for babies.

According to Mayo Clinic, RSV is an infection of the lungs and respiratory tract and usually results in congestion, cough, sore throat, and a headache. In babies 12 months and younger, the symptoms are much worse and could result in wheezing, trouble breathing, and trouble eating. In fact, many infants who are infected with RSV end up in the hospital for their symptoms, making it a scary disease for many parents of young children. But there is light at the end of the RSV tunnel as a vaccine for pregnant moms is now in the works.