Princess Diana's Private Secretary Claims King Charles Is Still Damaged From Their Divorce

Diana, Princess of Wales, and her former husband, now King Charles III, went through a very public divorce. After the couple tied the knot in 1981, all eyes were on them. They were a fixture in the media and popular culture. However, their separation, which was followed by a formal divorce, had the public talking even more (via History).

Charles and Diana were separated for four years before they signed divorce papers. It was made public that they had finally cut all ties on August 28, 1996. Prior to their separation, however, rumors were swirling that they were having marital troubles. These rumors persisted through the late 80s and into the early 90s before it was announced that they were indeed separating (per Vogue).

In 1992, Princess Diana gave details of the couple's tragic marriage in her memoir, "Diana, Her True Story," where she shared that her former husband was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

While Diana made it clear how her marriage and its ending impacted her life, Charles seemed to remain rather quiet. Now, we are learning that it may have affected him more than we knew.