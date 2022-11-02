The Glossy Cold-Weather Nail Trend That's Sure To Be An Instant Classic

Everyone tuned into worlds of fashion and beauty know that black never goes out of style for clothing, makeup, and nail polish. So, if you wear black nail polish with any formal or night-out outfit, you automatically look super chic. Plus, some of the best nail designs we've ever seen involve black nail polish (via Instagram). And, of course, you can never go wrong with a couple of coats of traditional black nail polish, especially during the fall and winter seasons. In 2022, there's an edgy, glossy spin on black nails, and the trend is inspired by leather.

The patent leather nail trend is easy to achieve, as it's simply short black nails that are glossier than usual. "Patent leather is ultra rock 'n roll... Dark short nails for fall are very expected and conservative, but when you add a patent leather finish to it, it gives it that punk, sexy edge," Brittney Boyce, the celebrity nail artist who founded Nails of LA, told Byrdie.