The Bold And The Beautiful's Don Diamont's Trick-Or-Treat Encounter With A Hollywood Legend

In 1990, actor Don Diamont began playing the fan-favorite character Brad Carlton on "The Young and the Restless." That year he became the first actor in a soap opera to be listed in the "50 Most Beautiful" edition of People, and told People, "Soap stud is just a label people give you. Inside this package is a Jerry Lewis screaming to get out—a goof."

After Brad was unexpectedly killed off in 2009, Diamont moved over to "The Bold and the Beautiful," playing the ruthless Bill Spencer Jr. Bill has a long list of heinous acts including bribery, attempting to take control of Forrester Creations and Spencer Publications, sleeping with his daughter-in-law, burning down Spectra Fashions, and a hit-and-run among many other awful deeds, per Soap Central.

But Bill Spencer has recently turned over a new leaf, attempting to change his cutthroat ways and become a better person for his family. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Diamont explained that Bill was a character that, "...can't get out of his own way. The very things that have made him one of the most powerful people on the planet are also the very things that personally can be so destructive for him."

While Bill is hard-edged and serious, his portrayer allowed his goofy, fan-boy side to appear in real life as he gushed about his Halloween encounter with a legendary icon.