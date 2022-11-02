Expert Details What Queen Mother Would've Done To Meghan And Harry Over Royal Family Rift

Over the course of her 101 years, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, King Charles III's grandmother, played a pivotal part in the royal family. Since she shared the same name as her oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, the senior Elizabeth was known affectionately as the Queen Mother or Queen Mum, per Biography.

The Queen Mother's long life gave have an opportunity to have a lasting influence on younger generations of royals. She enjoyed a particularly close connection with Prince William and spent a lot of time with him. "The late Queen Mother would always invite Prince William over for tea and talk to him about his future and not invite Prince Harry," royal biographer Angela Levin said in the documentary "Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince," according to Mirror.

As Gareth Russell discussed in his new biography of the Queen Mother, "Do Let's Have Another Drink," Princess Diana confronted her over this unequal treatment of the brothers. Things did not go well, and the Queen Mother allegedly called Diana "a liar," with Diana calling her grandmother-in-law "the chief leper in the leper colony" (via Newsweek). Despite this instance of purported name-calling, the Queen Mother typically had other methods for dealing with family controversy. The late royal expert Christopher Warwick told My London that the Queen Mother "was an iron fist in a velvet glove."

While a lot has happened with Harry's rift with the royal family since the Queen Mother died in 2002, experts are speculating how she would deal with the current situation.