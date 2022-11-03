A New Study Shows The Simple Gesture Helping Women With Stress

With everything going on in the world, it's understandable that your stress levels might be a little out of control. When you're trying to balance work, education, finances, family, and still have time for some semblance of a social life, finding a moment to relax feels almost impossible. If you are feeling extra stressed out, consider turning to your significant other for some relief.

Studies have found that when you're in love, your body knows it. There are significant health benefits to finding a long-term partner. According to WebMD, people in satisfying relationships are less likely to develop depression and anxiety, they tend to visit the doctor less often, and they're less likely to get a cold than a single person.

While being in a relationship has plenty of benefits, it does come with its own set of stressors. Sustaining a happy, fulfilling relationship takes time, patience, and a lot of open communication, which some might find to be stress-inducing. Luckily, a recent study found that one simple act of love can reduce stress levels almost instantly even before extremely intense events. All you need to do is stretch out your arms.