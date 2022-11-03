New Combo Drug Offers Hope To People Suffering From Hard-To-Treat UTIs

UTIs are a pain in more ways than one. They can potentially ruin your day thanks to discomfort, constant trips to the bathroom, and ultimately doctor visits to sort them out. Since women are 30 times more likely to develop a UTI, per Women's Health, it's good to have some knowledge about the infection.

According to Mayo Clinic, UTIs can affect any part of the urinary system, but the most common problem areas are the bladder and urethra. They can also spread to the kidneys, which is when major problems begin to arise. And, because these nasty infections can be dangerous if left untreated, it's important to know the signs.

Pain or burning while urinating, bloody or cloudy urine, and the constant urge to go followed by an inability to pass are all common signs of a UTI. Abdominal pressure, nausea, and fatigue can also be symptoms. Serious infections can even lead to fevers, according to Women's Health. Fortunately, most UTIs are treatable with a simple antibiotic. However, a new medical discovery could help stop even the most stubborn cases in their tracks.