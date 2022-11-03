Victoria's Secret's Latest Acquisition Signals A Shift Into A More Inclusive Lingerie Market

Victoria's Secret has been known for cleavage-boosting bras, feathered supermodels who strut down runways, and catalogs that seemed to follow you from address to address. But the company has been trying to update their image to match with today's more all-inclusive climate. In The New York Times, Martin Waters, Victoria's Secret's chief executive officer, remarked, "When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want."

The company began by getting rid of their trademark Angels in 2021, replacing them with the VS Collective instead, a group of diverse spokeswomen, including athletes, advocates, and models of various sizes, per Cosmopolitan. In a press release from Victoria's Secret & Co., Waters shared, "We are on an incredible journey to become the world's leading advocate for women."

They also launched the Love Cloud collection, with Raúl Martinez, head creative director, telling The Columbus Dispatch, "The core of our transformation has been listening to our customers. ... This is all part of our ongoing effort to develop products that champion and support all women." And they've taken even more steps to make sure their stores are carrying intimate items appropriate for all of their customers.