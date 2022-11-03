Fans Are Thrilled About The Return Of This Bold And The Beautiful Trademark

"The Bold and the Beautiful" first premiered on March 23, 1987, kicking off over three decades of heart stopping drama and jaw dropping fashions. The series centered around Forrester Creations, a high end fashion company, as well as the "have nots" like the Logan family, namely Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Presently, only two of the original cast members of the soap opera are still on the show, with Lang's Brooke, and John McCook's Eric Forrester remaining (via Soap Central).

One of the central trademarks of the series has always been the glamorous fashion shows featuring the latest designs of Forrester Creations. The fashion shows were always hyped up as the biggest events of the series, with most of the cast present for these episodes. Each fashion show typically ended with one "show stopper" piece that stunned the audience in attendance. However, fashion shows have occurred less frequently in recent years, going extensive periods without any (via CBS).

"Bold" made the move to focus more in the relationship drama involving the characters, rather than embrace their roots. Without the pomp and circumstance of the fashion shows, there was quite the confusing void since the designs were still often discussed. Despite this shift, Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) famed "Hope For The Future" line has been getting an increasing amount of airtime in discussions lately. With this move, Bold is making a major change, honoring the trademark event of their series; the fashion shows are officially returning (via Michael Fairman TV).