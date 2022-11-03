Fans Are Thrilled About The Return Of This Bold And The Beautiful Trademark
"The Bold and the Beautiful" first premiered on March 23, 1987, kicking off over three decades of heart stopping drama and jaw dropping fashions. The series centered around Forrester Creations, a high end fashion company, as well as the "have nots" like the Logan family, namely Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Presently, only two of the original cast members of the soap opera are still on the show, with Lang's Brooke, and John McCook's Eric Forrester remaining (via Soap Central).
One of the central trademarks of the series has always been the glamorous fashion shows featuring the latest designs of Forrester Creations. The fashion shows were always hyped up as the biggest events of the series, with most of the cast present for these episodes. Each fashion show typically ended with one "show stopper" piece that stunned the audience in attendance. However, fashion shows have occurred less frequently in recent years, going extensive periods without any (via CBS).
"Bold" made the move to focus more in the relationship drama involving the characters, rather than embrace their roots. Without the pomp and circumstance of the fashion shows, there was quite the confusing void since the designs were still often discussed. Despite this shift, Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) famed "Hope For The Future" line has been getting an increasing amount of airtime in discussions lately. With this move, Bold is making a major change, honoring the trademark event of their series; the fashion shows are officially returning (via Michael Fairman TV).
Fans are celebrating Bold bringing fashion shows back after four years
The fashion show is just getting started! 👏Tune in tomorrow to see the Hope for the Future showstopper! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XpYXID6H98— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 2, 2022
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" recently posted a clip from one of this week's episodes, and it's one for the books. After a four year hiatus, the infamous Forrester Creations' fashion shows are finally returning to the long running soap opera. The return of their fashion show also marks the first Forrester runway event featuring Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) designs for "Hope For The Future." With such a lengthy period between fashion shows, fans have flocked to social media to express their thoughts on the comeback.
One viewer tweeted, "There's nothing like a Fashion Show to spice things up! Glad you brought it back!" Another fan echoed their excitement, speaking on behalf of other loyal viewers, saying, "It's great seeing a fashion show again thousands of fans are extremely happy about this in the FB B&B Group."
Another fan not only adored the fashions, but they wanted to give Hope Logan's portrayer a special shoutout for her performance in the episodes. They wrote, "So excited for Hope having a HFTF fashion show again. This is long overdue. Annika looks so gorgeous and smoking hot." However it wasn't just "Bold" cast members receiving compliments from the fans. One viewer congratulated "Big Brother" winner Taylor Hale for nailing her guest appearance, tweeting, "@TheTayMack was absolutely fabulous, she walked that runway like a pro. Hope was gorgeous and so was Katie!"