Why Elizabeth's Long-Awaited Back Story Reveal Have General Hospital Fans Scratching Their Heads

Over the 25 years since Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) first arrived in Port Charles she's gone from a rebellious teenager to a pillar of the community, or as head nurse Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) called her, "the heart of General Hospital," according to Soap Central. As she's grown, Elizabeth has embraced motherhood because of her three children, and although she's made some questionable choices over the years, she teamed up with Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) to save the life of his brother, detective Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), who was poisoned by evildoer Peter August (Wes Ramsey) — the man who killed Elizabeth's husband Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth). As Celebrating the Soaps notes, this crisis was where Finn and Liz found they had feelings for each other.

When Finn tossed Peter down a flight of stairs in a fit of anger, he and Elizabeth covered up the fact that they thought Peter was dead. After the crisis was over and Chase was cured, Liz and Finn became a couple. Liz recently started recovering old memories that involved Finn's late wife, Reiko Finn (Mele Ihara), unconscious at the bottom of a flight of stairs. This confused Elizabeth since Finn told her Reiko had died because of Blackwood's disease (via Soap Opera Spy).

The mystery of her past with Reiko, coupled with the fact that Elizabeth's parents pretty much abandoned her for 25 years has never been resolved — until now.