Cesar Millan On What You Need To Know Before Getting A Dog - Exclusive

Cesar Millan warns that one of the biggest mistakes new dog owners make is the same mistake that dooms many human relationships: diving into the relationship headfirst without doing one's due diligence. "It logically doesn't make any sense that we enter into anything if we don't have the knowledge," he said. "It should never be an emotional impulse because emotional impulse is just the moment of seconds where you feel this way. It is like an emotional buy. It is not well-thought-out."

Preparation is all the more important, he said, because when you bring a dog into your home, you're embarking on a relationship that can span a decade or more. "You have to think about 10 years, 15 years, 16 years, 21 years with a dog," he said. "The relationship is a long run. It's not a short run, it's a long run. It's like many times people go into relationships, but they don't have the education, so they get divorced."

For this reason, Milan warns potential dog parents that just loving dogs and wanting their companionship is not enough. "That's beautiful," he said, "That makes you rescue the dog, but doesn't mean you know how to maintain the dog."