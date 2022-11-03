Users Take Sides In The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez V. Elon Musk Twitter Feud
For a moment, it seemed as if Elon Musk's deal with Twitter would not go through. The billionaire head of Tesla originally agreed to buy the social media platform in April, but the process was delayed for months, CNN reports.
When months came and went without a finished agreement, pressure was placed on Musk to finish the deal he started. Now, he is the owner of Twitter. A business transaction that cost him $44 billion (per The Wall Street Journal).
Almost immediately after Musk took over the platform, celebrities and politicians began suggesting they would leave Twitter. After the Tesla CEO stated that he would be loosening free-speech rules and allowing previously banned users back onto the platform, many were upset.
It appears that Musk is enjoying the pushback from celebrities who are upset with his acquisition of the platform. He's picked a fight with a few of them. He especially went hard on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
AOC and Musk got into a serious Twitter feud
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that after criticizing Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk of Tesla, her account on the platform stopped working (via Business Insider).
The conflict came after Musk shared he would charge verified accounts $8 a month for their blue check mark. AOC replied, "Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually a $8/mo subscription plan." Musk shot back, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."
Of course, users on the platform were quick to take sides in the argument, especially after Musk questioned the cost of AOC's merchandise. "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC is burning Elon Musk to the ground," one user wrote. Another said, "As an aside, I think you always have his attention. He can't seem to quit you."
However, not everyone on the platform was on AOC's side. A lot of users were chiming in favor of the new owner, defending his stance on $8 blue ticks.