Users Take Sides In The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez V. Elon Musk Twitter Feud

For a moment, it seemed as if Elon Musk's deal with Twitter would not go through. The billionaire head of Tesla originally agreed to buy the social media platform in April, but the process was delayed for months, CNN reports.

When months came and went without a finished agreement, pressure was placed on Musk to finish the deal he started. Now, he is the owner of Twitter. A business transaction that cost him $44 billion (per The Wall Street Journal).

Almost immediately after Musk took over the platform, celebrities and politicians began suggesting they would leave Twitter. After the Tesla CEO stated that he would be loosening free-speech rules and allowing previously banned users back onto the platform, many were upset.

It appears that Musk is enjoying the pushback from celebrities who are upset with his acquisition of the platform. He's picked a fight with a few of them. He especially went hard on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.