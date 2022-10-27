Elon Musk Officially Owns Twitter And Some Users Are Worried

It's official, Elon Musk owns Twitter after he closed the $44 billion deal, according to CNBC. Musk's first actions as chief of Twitter were to fire CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. The Washington Post reported that Musk also fired Vijaya Gadde, head of Twitter's legal policy, trust, and safety division, as well as Twitter's legal counsel, Sean Edgett.

One Twitter user noted: "Elon Musk just FIRED Vijaya Gadde, the woman who made the call to suspend Donald Trump permanently." Musk's relationship with Trump has concerned many Twitter users, who are afraid he'll allow the former president back on the social media platform (via Vanity Fair). Aside from the firings, though, Musk hasn't made any huge decisions so far as head of Twitter, but adding the platform to his already busy schedule as CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX will make the billionaire very busy.

Ever since he announced his intention to purchase the social media company, Musk had Twitter staff extremely worried about their job security. On October 20, documents revealed Musk planned to lay off 75% of Twitter's employees, which rightfully alarmed many people.