A Common Hormone Treatment Won't Help Pregnant People As Much As Doctors Believed

During pregnancy, there are a lot of complications that can occur. When you first learn you are pregnant, your doctor will help you calculate a due date based on your last menstrual period, per BabyCenter. This due date can easily change though. In your first trimester, your doctor may extend your due date or shorten it based on the way your baby is measuring on an ultrasound. But even with a more accurate date, you are still unlikely to deliver your baby on that day. In fact, only 1 in 20 pregnant women give birth on their actual due date. And while giving birth shortly before or after your due date is common, going into labor long before your due date can be dangerous.

Preterm labor is diagnosed in pregnant women when they begin to have contractions before 37 weeks gestation, per Mayo Clinic. When this happens, doctors may prescribe medication to help slow down labor due to the fact that preterm labor can lead to low birth weight, vision problems, and developmental delays. Some women are given medications like steroids or magnesium sulfate. Women who are at a high-risk for preterm labor have been known to receive vaginal progesterone as a treatment to delay labor and are often prescribed it as early as 24 weeks. But new evidence shows that progesterone may not be as beneficial as doctors once thought.