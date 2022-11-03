The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Teases Another Big Genoa City Comeback
Per Soap Central, Michelle Stafford has had a run on "The Young and the Restless" that most actors could only ever dream of. Except for a five year gap, Stafford has played Phyllis Summers in the mid 1990s. Bringing her trademark fiery personality to every scene she's in, Stafford has chemistry with just about everyone on the canvas. Lately, most of Phyllis' storyline has revolved around her desire to get rid of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Phyllis' hatred for Diane has come close to costing her everything she holds dear like her relationships with ex-husband Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).
Even though Phyllis has made progress in her plot to destroy Diane, she's still teetering a fine line in all of her relationships. Yes, Diane's facade is unraveling to an extent, but Phyllis is still borderline obsessed with her vendetta. Phyllis is at a point in her life where she can use all the allies she can get, because things could go further south. If she makes the wrong move in her battle with Diane, she could relinquished far greater things than "The Grand Phoenix" hotel (via Soaps In Depth).
Fans know that Phyllis' on-screen son, Daniel Romalatti, is returning for Thanksgiving, with Michael Grazadei reprising the role after six years away from the show. However, it appears like another blast from her past is coming back for the 50th Anniversary of "Y&R."
Fans are having fun speculating on the identity of the returning actor
Michelle Stafford knows how to keep fans of "The Young and the Restless" guessing. After teasing Michael Graziadei's upcoming Thanksgiving return, she's back at it again, teasing the arrival of yet another familiar face to Genoa City. In an Instagram post, Stafford wrote, "Hmmm ... who could this be?" followed by a heart emoji.
In the photo of the post, Stafford shared a screenshot of a text exchange with someone writing to her saying, "Dearest Michelle, hoping all is wonderful with you and the family! So thrilled to see you soon and work with you again!" Stafford replied to their text, writing, "Me too!!!! I'm so excited!!!"
Naturally, Stafford's cryptic post has left fans guessing about the identity of the mystery actor. Per Soaps, viewers have speculated that the returning face could be anyone from Shemar Moore, who plays her ex Malcolm Winters, to everyone's favorite bad girl on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). However, the idea gaining the most traction is the potential return of Daniel's father and Phyllis' ex, Danny Romolatti. One viewer said, "I hope it's Daniel's dad, Danny! If it is, I'll be so excited. Michael Damian is the reason I started watching Young & Restless." It's the 50th anniversary, so seeing someone of Danny's caliber return wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for the major show milestone.