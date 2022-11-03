The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Teases Another Big Genoa City Comeback

Per Soap Central, Michelle Stafford has had a run on "The Young and the Restless" that most actors could only ever dream of. Except for a five year gap, Stafford has played Phyllis Summers in the mid 1990s. Bringing her trademark fiery personality to every scene she's in, Stafford has chemistry with just about everyone on the canvas. Lately, most of Phyllis' storyline has revolved around her desire to get rid of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Phyllis' hatred for Diane has come close to costing her everything she holds dear like her relationships with ex-husband Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and daughter Summer Newman (Allison Lanier).

Even though Phyllis has made progress in her plot to destroy Diane, she's still teetering a fine line in all of her relationships. Yes, Diane's facade is unraveling to an extent, but Phyllis is still borderline obsessed with her vendetta. Phyllis is at a point in her life where she can use all the allies she can get, because things could go further south. If she makes the wrong move in her battle with Diane, she could relinquished far greater things than "The Grand Phoenix" hotel (via Soaps In Depth).

Fans know that Phyllis' on-screen son, Daniel Romalatti, is returning for Thanksgiving, with Michael Grazadei reprising the role after six years away from the show. However, it appears like another blast from her past is coming back for the 50th Anniversary of "Y&R."