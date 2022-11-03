New Independent Study Shows Bad News For People Who Use Dry Shampoo

The world of beauty products faces a new blow as a recent study revealed high levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in several brands and batches of dry shampoo. Following the discovery, Valisure, the laboratory behind the study, filed an FDA Citizen Petition asking to recall the contaminated products and to define better regulations for benzene contamination (via Valisure). This report comes just weeks after Unilever issued a voluntary recall of dry shampoos produced before October 2021 due to possible dangerous levels of benzene, according to a press release by the FDA.

The Connecticut-based laboratory conducts quality assurance research and often exposes the presence of dangerous chemicals in consumer products. In 2021, the laboratory found benzene in hand sanitizers and spray sunscreens which led to recalls from major brands such as Aveeno and Neutrogena, per Consumer Reports. Benzene is a colorless or light yellow liquid chemical at room temperature. Naturally, it can be produced by volcanoes and forest fires but it can also be formed through human activities. It is used in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries to make synthetic fibers, lubricants, dyes, pesticides, etc (via CDC).