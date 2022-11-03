KISS Lashes Is Launching Its First Influencer Collaboration Just In Time For The Holidays

Before the dawn of Instagram, many beauty brands had to rely on the help of celebrities to sell their products. Forbes found that younger fans in the makeup and beauty community are ditching the old-school way of advertising. Gone are the days of a magazine cover or commercial catching the eye of the consumer. Now, it's all about influencers.

Influencers have changed the face of the beauty industry. Now, brands seek the help of popular Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube stars to spread the word about their products. Forbes found that 84% of millennials are influenced by posts online when making a beauty purchase.

Social media marketing is the new trend in the industry, even for brands that have once strayed away from the idea (via Glossy). Beauty giant Clinique recently announced that they would partner with social media influencers, and now KISS Lashes is joining the club and taking it to another level with a collaboration with a major beauty influencer just in time for the holiday season.