Natalie Morales Talks Becoming An Extraterrestrial In I'm Totally Fine - Exclusive Interview

How did you create your character's accent?

We didn't have a lot of time to prep for this. I was like, "Okay, what would it be if I had all the English words, and I could speak, and I had the muscle memory to speak, but I had never done it, and I had never talked to anyone and never communicated with anybody?"

I feel like it's the first time in a body, feeling what it's like to feel things and say things ... You wouldn't quite know where to put inflection on things, and you wouldn't know how to make jokes. You would have all the information, but you wouldn't quite know how to organize it. Perhaps things on your planet are different.

I took it all in a childlike way of: "What would it be like to have the ability to talk for the first time, and how would you eventually get used to it?" It's tracking the idea that the more time she spends with Vanessa and the more time the alien has practiced doing it, a little bit more normal it gets, but at the beginning, it should be very [unnatural]. Maybe the alien's also nervous and doesn't know exactly how this is their first time doing this, and they're trying to be cool.

It was a lot of those things that I took into consideration. Because it is my voice; I'm not changing my voice. I'm just changing the inflection and the way that I spoke as though I had never spoken before. That is what I was going for.