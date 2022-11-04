Here's What Moriah Plath Really Looks Like Without Makeup

Moriah Plath found fame alongside the rest of her extended family on TLC's hit reality show, "Welcome to Plathville." But the longer the Plaths were in the spotlight, the clearer it became that Moriah wasn't suited to living under her parents' strict rules. As a result, her brother Micah Plath and Moriah ultimately moved out of the family home in their late teens. Ever since the ambitious duo has been carving out their own lives with budding careers and more freedom than ever before.

Through it all, the super close siblings continue sharing their experiences with fans online — which is doubly impressive considering their parents previously forbid any internet access. As Moriah contended, in the Season 2 premiere, "My parents were ... protecting me from the outside world. They tried to control, like, literally everything — what we ate, what we wore" (via TV Shows Ace). Now that she's finally out on her own, Moriah can experiment with makeup and fashion too.

However, her latest post is courting attention for displaying the reality star's natural beauty instead.