Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.

But McConnell seems to have fallen out of favor with the former president. The two's relationship turned precarious after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. It appeared that Mitch McConnell was avoiding Donald Trump in the aftermath of the riots. More than a year later, McConnell continues to hold firm on his belief that election fraud was rare and not a threat to democracy, a staunch difference from Trump's claims surrounding the 2020 election, according to the New York Times.

Now, it seems that Trump has even more strong words for McConnell, demonstrating that he has fully changed his mind on his former Republican ally.