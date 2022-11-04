Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
But McConnell seems to have fallen out of favor with the former president. The two's relationship turned precarious after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. It appeared that Mitch McConnell was avoiding Donald Trump in the aftermath of the riots. More than a year later, McConnell continues to hold firm on his belief that election fraud was rare and not a threat to democracy, a staunch difference from Trump's claims surrounding the 2020 election, according to the New York Times.
Now, it seems that Trump has even more strong words for McConnell, demonstrating that he has fully changed his mind on his former Republican ally.
Trump calls for Congress to 'impeach' McConnell
While Former President Donald Trump has never been known to mince words, his latest statements about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have shocked political junkies. Trump told interviewers that he regrets endorsing the Kentucky senator. "I made a mistake, I endorsed him," Trump said when speaking with Real America's Voice, according to the New York Post. "He came to me — he was so nice to me and asked for my endorsement."
However, the former president did not stop there. Trump went on to explain his discontent with McConnell's handling of the federal debt ceiling, saying that McConnell was "a bad guy who's done a bad job."
Trump appears to have been referring to Democrats' latest attempt to get rid of the federal debt ceiling and McConnell's inaction, according to The Hill.
Trump added how he believes Congress should handle McConnell's decision to stay out of, what he calls, "the consequences of Democratic mismanagement," according to the New York Post. "It's crazy what's happening with this debt ceiling. They ought to impeach Mitch McConnell," Trump said in the interview. "They must have something on him — how he approves this thing is incredible."