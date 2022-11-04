Why Members Of The Royal Family Are Sporting Poppy Pins Throughout November

Wherever you go in England during the month of November, you are likely to be greeted by red poppies, as noted by Metro. "Our red poppy is a symbol of both Remembrance and hope for a peaceful future," explains the Royal British Legion.

As recorded by the organization, the story of the poppy began in World War I, when British land was destroyed, left barren with the exception of the bright red Flanders poppy that still managed to grow. Canadian doctor Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae wrote a poem, "In Flanders Fields," which helped spread the world about the resilient flowers. Through several movements and campaigns, the poppy was adopted by the Royal British Legion in 1921. The organization sold nine million poppies that year, raising monies to help veterans. It has since become a long-honored tradition.

According to the Royal British Legion, "Wearing a poppy is a personal choice reflecting individual and personal memories. From paper poppies to pins, bag charms to pet poppies, the best way to wear a poppy is simply with pride." And the royal family does just that.