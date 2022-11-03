How King Charles Will Break With Queen Elizabeth's Time-Honored Tradition

In the United Kingdom, the second Sunday of November is known as Remembrance Sunday. The observance of this holiday is done in order to honor and remember British soldiers and service members who have died in wars and other military conflicts since World War I (via Britannica). Remembrance Sunday was an event of utmost importance to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and during her 70 years as Queen she very rarely ever missed the official ceremony (via The Mirror). During this ceremony, she would lay a wreath made of 90 poppies at Cenotaph in central London.

This coming Sunday, King Charles III also plans to lay a wreath in the same place that his mother always did, but he will breaking with tradition slightly by laying a wreath that will be made differently from the one his late mother always left. His wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will also lay a wreath of her own during the ceremony.