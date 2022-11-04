King Charles Admits He Has A Spooky Ancestor

For all its dignity and nobility, the British royal family also has a rather violent history. The Wars of the Roses pitted the houses of York and Lancaster against one another, with King Richard III having a hand in a number of executions (via Britannica). Queen Elizabeth I is rumored to have been behind the death of the wife of her rumored lover, Robert Dudley (per Reader's Digest). And of course we can't forget Henry VIII, who went through wives the way people with the flu go through tissues. So it's no real surprise that the current palace occupants have some unsavory folks in their ancestry.

Actor Luke Evans recently appeared on the British late-night program "The Jonathan Ross Show" to promote his new album (per The Evening Standard). It was there he explained that he has met King Charles III a number of times over the years because of his affiliation with The British Trust. Their first encounter was in 2014, when the monarch was still Prince of Wales. Evans described being "super nervous" about speaking to Charles, but found him "charming." In fact, the two discovered they had something in common: Evans was playing the role of an infamous historical villain — to whom Charles happens to be related. Let's just say that not only does King Charles have a silly side, he may also have a "biting" sense of humor.