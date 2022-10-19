King Charles' Exchange With School Children Shows His Silly Side

Like his mother, King Charles III knows the importance of humor. But while the late Queen Elizabeth II's funniest moments tended to lean towards quips that showcased her dry sense of humor, Charles showcases his silly side. In addition, the king often joins in on the laugh.

Back in 1980, then-Prince Charles tried to ski incognito wearing a fake nose, bushy mustache and glasses. After the hilarious get-up failed to conceal his identity, "he took his cover being blown with good spirits," The Sun reported.

A YouTube montage of Charles' funniest moments including him wrestling bagpipes, showing his skills on the dance floor, and doing an impromptu impression of "Doctor Who's" daleks. More recently, a throwback video featured King Charles' silly side at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The king endeared himself to royal fans on TikTok with his entertaining response to a fan's invitation to join him for a beer.

"He has a wickedly self-deprecating sense of humor," Julie Bishop, chair of the Prince's Trust Australia told Sky News. Speaking of a 2018 trip she took with Charles, Bishop remarked, "He was utterly hilarious and he's very respectful, of course, and it's just these asides that can have you giggling."

At a recent royal outing, the king's quick wit was on display once again as he engaged with some London schoolchildren during a meet and greet.