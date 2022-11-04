Here's Who General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Thinks Alexis Will One Day End Up With

Nancy Lee Grahn has played former attorney Alexis Davis on "General Hospital" since 1996. Alexis had been a powerhouse lawyer for many years, but after getting involved with her psychiatrist Neil Byrne (Joe Flannigan), the two lost their respective licenses (via Soaps in Depth). Afterward, the two decided to become an official couple since they no longer needed to lie about their relationship. Unfortunately, Alexis found Neil dead in her bed from an apparent drug overdose soon after.

Alexis has a disturbing history with men, and she's killed several guys over the years, according to Soap Dirt. She's been with mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), former mob enforcer Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore), the wealthy Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth), and suffered an intensely toxic relationship with mobster Julian Jerome (William deVry), among others.

Currently, Alexis runs a newspaper called The Invader and has been getting close to Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison). The professor inserted himself into her life by writing a controversial op-ed piece for the paper. The two didn't get along very well when they first met, but their antagonism has seemed to double as flirting, per Soaps.

Considering Alexis has not been very lucky in love, Grahn recently speculated on the character's possible future romances.