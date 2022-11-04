Here's Who General Hospital's Nancy Lee Grahn Thinks Alexis Will One Day End Up With
Nancy Lee Grahn has played former attorney Alexis Davis on "General Hospital" since 1996. Alexis had been a powerhouse lawyer for many years, but after getting involved with her psychiatrist Neil Byrne (Joe Flannigan), the two lost their respective licenses (via Soaps in Depth). Afterward, the two decided to become an official couple since they no longer needed to lie about their relationship. Unfortunately, Alexis found Neil dead in her bed from an apparent drug overdose soon after.
Alexis has a disturbing history with men, and she's killed several guys over the years, according to Soap Dirt. She's been with mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), former mob enforcer Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore), the wealthy Ned Ashton (Wally Kurth), and suffered an intensely toxic relationship with mobster Julian Jerome (William deVry), among others.
Currently, Alexis runs a newspaper called The Invader and has been getting close to Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison). The professor inserted himself into her life by writing a controversial op-ed piece for the paper. The two didn't get along very well when they first met, but their antagonism has seemed to double as flirting, per Soaps.
Considering Alexis has not been very lucky in love, Grahn recently speculated on the character's possible future romances.
Nancy Lee Grahn ponders Alexis' final love
"General Hospital" fans were in for a treat when actress Nancy Lee Grahn recently held a Q&A session on Facebook Live. When some viewers mentioned they were concerned for Gregory Chase's health on the show, Grahn laughed and said, "I don't know what it is about me. I think that once they consummate, they die. If we don't do anything below the waist, he might live." One person asked which of the leading men she's worked with was her favorite, to which she answered, "Dobson. Hands down Dobson," referring to the time her character posed as a Quartermaine butler (via Soap Hub).
Another question posed was what Grahn would envision if Alexis could have another storyline with Sonny Corinthos. The actress explained that she and Maurice Benard recently pondered that very thought. In their opinion, "when and if the show ends, it'll turn out that Sonny and Alexis marry each other," she said, adding, "we've been on [the show] forever together, and they're both kind of peas in a pod in a certain way." She continued saying that the final episode would be a love scene, "which would take the whole hour because it would take an hour for him to undo Alexis' bra with his arthritic hands. And for us to use our walkers to get to the bed. We were actually just guffawing about that."
Grahn said she could envision Sonny and Alexis's future in rocking chairs, which would no doubt be a satisfying sight for longtime "GH" fans.