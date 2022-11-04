Hair Cycling Is The Viral New Trend That May Give You Your Healthiest Hair Ever

Your hair is your crowning glory. When your hair looks good, you feel good. While most of us are born with healthy hair, hair problems is something most of us struggle with. Perhaps it's thinning, lacks volume, or is super frizzy — we can blame the humidity for that.

If you're wondering why some of your friends' hair grows faster than you, it has a lot to do with genetics. According to WebMD, scalp hair's growth rate is "about .3 to .4 mm/day or about 6 inches per year." Our hair grows and sheds in three stages: anagen (active phase when the hair is growing), catagen (transitional phase when growth stops), and telogen (resting phase and then sheds). That's the cycle of hair growth.

Now there's a new hair trend called hair cycling that's going viral, and it's not the same as the cycle of hair growth. If you're a beauty lover, you must have heard of skin cycling for healthy skin. "The concept of skin cycling applies to a nighttime skincare routine, which involves using active ingredients only on certain days, and following them with 'rest' days," Dr. Alexis Granite told Vogue. It's like working out when you work your muscles hard on some days and then allow them to rest and recuperate on others.

Well, if you're curious to find out what hair cycling is, it might just be the way to get the healthiest hair of your life.