Is It More Dangerous For A Man Or A Woman To Live A More Sedentary Lifestyle?

It's no secret that sitting all day has some serious health ramifications. In fact, there are some pretty scary repercussions to not getting enough movement. MedlinePlus reports that inactivity can lead to Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, depression, and metabolic syndrome. In fact, Better Health suggests that sitting could be "the new smoking."

James Levine, director of the Mayo Clinic-Arizona State University Obesity Solutions Initiative, explained this severity in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "Sitting is more dangerous than smoking, kills more people than HIV, and is more treacherous than parachuting," says Levine. "We are sitting ourselves to death. The chair is out to kill us."

Why is sitting so dangerous? It can seriously mess with your metabolism. Since your metabolism is what converts the food you eat into energy, it can be dangerous when it gets out of whack. You may have heard buzz around boosting your metabolism to help with fitness, but many may need to work on their metabolism for the basic health needs (via Cleveland Clinic).