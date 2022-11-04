The 3 Words That Are Trending On TikTok Amid Protests In Iran

On October 29, Hussein Salami — head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards — warned Iran's youth that he would not allow their protests to continue. "Today is the last day of the riots," CNN reports Salami told protesters. Iranian security forces have been trying (and failing) to quell protests that broke out following the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. Amini was only 22 when she was arrested for wearing her hijab improperly, The Guardian explains. She died three days later.

Human rights groups have been reporting universities and social media are as much of a battleground for protestors as the streets have been. According to a recent report by the Human Rights Activists News Agency, protests have broken out on over 130 campuses as of November 2, resulting in the arrests of nearly 400 students.

Despite the fact that social media apps are banned in Iran, protest chants are turning into viral hashtags thanks to footage of demonstrations being shared online (per Foreign Policy). On TikTok, a social media app technically banned in Iran, the #mahsaamini hashtag alone has 1.4 billion views. On November 3, BBC Persia correspondent Rana Rahimpour shared footage of women chanting "Death to the Dictator" — another rallying cry popular among Gen Z protestors (via The Problem With).

"Women. Life. Freedom." has also been heard across Iranian campuses this week — another chant-turned-hashtag that has long been associated with the Kurdish women's rights movement.