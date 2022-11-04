Jimmy Kimmel Blames Donald Trump For His Show's Drop In Viewership

For all his mocking of rival politicians, Donald Trump has never been fond of being the brunt of jokes himself. During his presidency, he always found time to sound off against comedians who poked fun at him. He criticized an "unwatchable" episode of "SNL," saying "the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse" (per Today) and called Kathy Griffin "sick" for an admittedly tasteless photo featuring a bloody mask of his head (via The Washington Post). Some of his biggest barbs have been pointed at late-night talk-show hosts, such as the time he said Stephen Colbert "has no talent," Seth Meyers was "a zero," and Jimmy Kimmel, host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," a "wacko 'last placer'" (via USA Today).

Undaunted by the name-calling, Kimmel has continued to give as good as he gets. When Trump recently bragged of having "destroyed the ratings of late night comedy shows" on his Truth Social feed, Kimmel responded on the show by quipping, "I didn't even see it, that's how badly his social media platform is doing ... And as far as ratings go, on behalf of my fellow late night talk show hosts — Jimmy, Stephen, Seth and I — we've been on for a total of 58 seasons and counting; your presidency got canceled after one" (per The New York Times). Still, the former president nearly had the last laugh on Kimmel when network brass got involved a few years back.