FDA Issues Dire Warning For Parents Of Infants

Taking care of an infant is one of the hardest stages of parenthood considering that babies are very sensitive and vulnerable to anything and everything — from the toys they play with to the food they eat. Unfortunately, every year, the United States sees around 3,400 sudden unexpected infant deaths — many caused by their sleeping environment (via The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

According to the National Institutes of Health, you must remove all toys and blankets from the baby's sleeping area to ensure their safety. Yes, you heard that right. Soft bedding, bumper pads and pillows are the cause of death for many infants under one, per CNN. So, without blankets, the best way to keep your baby warm is by dressing up with a wearable blanket or warm clothes that don't cover the baby's head and face. However, there is one more sleeping product commonly used by infants that has come under scrutiny recently.