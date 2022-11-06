Nick Carter's Touching Tribute To His Baby Brother Aaron Is Heartbreaking

Over the weekend, fans were shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Aaron Carter died at the age of 34. The former singer, best known for his hit "I Want Candy," and the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had opened up previously about challenges with his mental health as well as addiction, according to The New York Times and People.

While his cause of death has not been disclosed at time of writing per The Washington Post, Aaron's older brother is taking to Instagram to share a tribute to the late pop star and tell fans what he feels really caused the terrible tragedy.

Nick first spoke out via a spokesperson when the news of his baby brother's passing hit the news, saying, "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded." At that time, he opined, "Addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know."

Now, the Backstreet Boy is elaborating on that statement via social media and let's just say his words cut deep.