The Heartbreaking Death Of Aaron Carter

Former teen star Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. Saturday afternoon, TMZ reported that the singer and rapper was found dead at his home in Lancaster, CA. Police were called to Carter's home after it was revealed he "had drowned in the tub." At this time, no cause of death has been revealed.

Carter found fame early in life, after opening up for his older brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, according to Variety. From there, the singer-turned-rapper released his second studio album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." With hit singles like "That's How I Beat Shaq," Carter then went on to make guest appearances in shows like "Lizzie McGuire" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." He even dated teen celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, which was reportedly the reason for Lohan and Duff's tumultuous relationship.

While he found success as a child, Carter struggled a lot in adulthood. According to the Daily Mail, Carter revealed that he was seen as a "train wreck" following a drug addiction, but also admitted to be five years sober in August. "I am not how some people try to paint me. If somebody wants to call me a train wreck, well I've been a train that's been wrecked multiple times and derailed by many different things," Carter said, "But I rebuild, get on the tracks and keep going."