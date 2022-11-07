The Cocktail King Charles Reportedly Enjoys Every Single Day

The cocktail choices of the British Royal Family have long been a topic of conversation. Because of this, we as the general public know that the late Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a cocktail of Dubonnet and gin before lunch on the daily, and her mother, known during Elizabeth's reign as The Queen Mother, enjoyed the same drink, with slightly different ratios of gin to Dubonnet than her daughter (via Food and Wine).

Now, with a new monarch on the throne, it makes sense that the public is curious to learn about King Charles III's favorite drink of choice. Enter The King's friend, Count Tibor Kalnoky, who resides in Viscri, Transylvania, Romania; he recently contributed to a Chanel 4 documentary titled "The Real Windsors: The Outspoken Heir" (via The Mirror). During his interview, he told the filmmakers that Charles visited him in Romania years ago, and while there, his before-dinner-drink of choice became quite clear. "He likes a Martini before dinner, that's for sure," said The Count.

Now, while there may not seem to be anything quite so remarkable about a martini, The King's preferences as to how it is served are certainly uncommon.