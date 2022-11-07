King Charles Was Reportedly Furious With Donald Trump Over His Kate Middleton Comments

Members of the British royal family are used to meeting with world leaders, and most occur without any controversy. However, a planned meeting between former President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II led to a petition trying to prevent the visit. "Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales," the document stated.

And it wasn't just the public that felt uncomfortable with Trump's plans to come to the UK. According to Christopher Andersen (via the Daily Mail), author of "The King: The Life of Charles III," King Charles; Prince William, Prince of Wales; and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, "burned up the phone lines between Clarence House and Kensington Palace, with all three princes agreeing to work behind the scenes to discourage Trump's visit."

Ultimately, Trump did get a face-to-face with Elizabeth. While a body language expert claimed the queen wasn't very fond of Trump (per the Daily Mail), Trump said he had "a great relationship" with the queen, per CNN. "We were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years," he claimed.

As for Charles, he had tea with Trump at Clarence House to discuss climate change, per CNN. The conversation was reportedly cordial, but past comments that Trump made about Charles' daughter-in-law could have been in the back of the royal's mind.