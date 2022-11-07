Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done
Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.
On November 7, Jinger officially announced the upcoming publication of her newest book, the first she has authored on her own. (She has co-authored books with her sisters and her husband in the past.) "This has been the hardest thing I've ever had to do, but I think it's the most important," Jinger says in a promotional YouTube video. "I've written a book: It's called 'Becoming Free Indeed,' and it is my story, my journey of untangling faith from fear."
Jinger goes on to explain that she first thought of writing the book back in 2017, when she noticed that many of the friends she had grown up with were no longer attending IBLP conferences. Some had even renounced Christianity altogether, but Jinger explains that the only thing she has renounced is the IBLP. "My faith is still intact, but it has changed," she says. "Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I'm untangling it."
Jinger will be sharing parts of her life no one saw on TV
Unlike the books she has co-authored — including a children's picture book — Jinger Duggar Vuolo's memoir will solely recount her own experiences growing up in a household that lived by a restrictive form of Christianity. In her video announcement, she promises that "Becoming Free Indeed" will reveal previously untold details of life in the Duggar home. "Stories of fear and uncertainty, but also of discovery and hope," she says. By telling her story, Jinger hopes to empower other people who have been negatively affected by toxic religious teachings, whether from the Institute for Basic Life Principles "or any religious leader who claimed to speak for God, but didn't."
Jinger has already gotten thousands of reactions to her news, but fans are also wondering what her family's reaction will be. Some wonder if the book will be explosive enough to destroy her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who still follow the practices of the IBLP.
At least three family members have shown support already, however. Sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave the announcement a like on Instagram. Cousin Amy Duggar King applauded Jinger's bravery: "Love that you are speaking YOUR truth. I'll always support you and love you." And Jill Duggar Dillard cheered, " Proud of you sis and following God's leading in your life! Look forward to reading the book!"