Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.

On November 7, Jinger officially announced the upcoming publication of her newest book, the first she has authored on her own. (She has co-authored books with her sisters and her husband in the past.) "This has been the hardest thing I've ever had to do, but I think it's the most important," Jinger says in a promotional YouTube video. "I've written a book: It's called 'Becoming Free Indeed,' and it is my story, my journey of untangling faith from fear."

Jinger goes on to explain that she first thought of writing the book back in 2017, when she noticed that many of the friends she had grown up with were no longer attending IBLP conferences. Some had even renounced Christianity altogether, but Jinger explains that the only thing she has renounced is the IBLP. "My faith is still intact, but it has changed," she says. "Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I'm untangling it."