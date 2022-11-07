Natalie Morales Almost Played A Completely Different Character In I'm Totally Fine - Exclusive

Although audiences have seen actress Natalie Morales nail all kinds of comedic roles, she's never been able to tackle the role of an extraterrestrial — until now.

The new film "I'm Totally Fine" follows her character's journey on Earth as she studies the human species. However, while it may seem obvious that her arrival stuns the first woman she comes into contact with, it's not just because she's from another planet. It's because she's taken on the human form of this woman's recently deceased friend.

This extraterrestrial role was a unique one. It required Morales to develop her own accent, depict out-of-this-world body movements, and drink out of many bottles of olive oil. "This character doesn't know what emotions are, or what it's like to be in a human body," the "Parks and Recreation" star explained during an exclusive interview with The List. Yet, she was up for this special challenge. "It's definitely scary to do," she added. "But it was fun."

Coming across an extraterrestrial in your kitchen would certainly be quite a fun surprise. Yet, another surprising fact is that Morales initially read for a completely different character in the film.