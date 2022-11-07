Why Soap Opera Fans Will Love GAC's New Movie A Royal Christmas On Ice

With almost 200 credits under his belt, writer, producer, and director Fred Olen Ray has built an amazing career directing horror, action, and sci-fi movies over the years. "Tomb of the Werewolf," "Commando Squad," "Venomous," "The Alien Dead," and "Bio Hazard" are just some of the classic titles he's brought to life. In 2007, Ray directed "An Accidental Christmas" for Lifetime, and he started churning out more holiday films a few years later. Going from one extreme genre to another, Ray told Final Draft, "I prided myself on being able to quickly adapt to whatever genre I was being offered at the time. I just tried to do my best at whatever I was handed."

Ray's most recent film is "A Royal Christmas on Ice," airing on GAC and starring Jonathan Stoddard and Anna Marie Dobbins. Stoddard plays Prince John, the youngest of several brothers in line for the throne of a small European country, who is bored with his life and dreams of owning a minor-league hockey team. Against his mother's wishes, the queen (Alison England), he travels to America to fulfill his goal, only to fall in love with Abigail (Dobbins) — a former Olympic skater who may lose the skating rink where she teaches to a new developer.

Romantic hijinks ensue, which is just one reason soap opera fans will want to watch this new holiday film.