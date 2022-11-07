Rebel Wilson Announces The Birth Of Her 'Miracle' Baby
Rebel Wilson, the actress known for roles in films such as "Pitch Perfect" and "The Hustle" has had an eventful last few years. Earlier this year, she announced that she identifies as queer, making a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince . . . but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove." A friend close to the actress told People, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."
This news came after Wilson lost a drastic amount of weight. According to Page Six, she was advised to lose weight in hopes of conceiving a child. In an Instagram live stream, she shared, "It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.'" While she was initially offended, she decided to make the changes necessary to have a child.
While becoming a mother may have been the motivation for starting a health journey, Wilson recently shared that she is a mother to a daughter who was born via surrogate.
Rebel shared the news on Instagram
It was clear that Rebel Wilson was ready to become a mother (via Motherly). With the help of a surrogate, the star got her wish, calling her newborn daughter a miracle.
She shared a post on Instagram celebrating the news. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate," she wrote. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making . . . but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"
She added, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly . . . much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."