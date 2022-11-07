Rebel Wilson Announces The Birth Of Her 'Miracle' Baby

Rebel Wilson, the actress known for roles in films such as "Pitch Perfect" and "The Hustle" has had an eventful last few years. Earlier this year, she announced that she identifies as queer, making a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince . . . but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove." A friend close to the actress told People, "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier."

This news came after Wilson lost a drastic amount of weight. According to Page Six, she was advised to lose weight in hopes of conceiving a child. In an Instagram live stream, she shared, "It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.'" While she was initially offended, she decided to make the changes necessary to have a child.

While becoming a mother may have been the motivation for starting a health journey, Wilson recently shared that she is a mother to a daughter who was born via surrogate.